‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck & ‘Cousin’ Ben Affleck Team Up for Hilarious Dunkin’ Commercial

Dunkin'

Ben Affleck and Jen Affleck teamed up for a clever new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial.

In the ad for the restaurant’s $6 meal, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star is at Dunkin’ and heads to the counter when the cashier calls “Affleck.”

She quips, “Expecting my cousin Ben? Nah. When Dunkin’ has something packed with amazing value, they bring me in. Jen Affleck: the value Affleck. Twice the personality, half the price. I am a steal.”

Jen insists, “Why overpay for something that nobody wants? He’s so dated. I’m younger [and] hotter. Can you believe Ben is only 53? And it’s not like a young 53. It’s like a weathered 53.”

Cut to Ben at the drive-thru, calling her comments, “Rude.”

In a confessional, she says, “That was bad. But not as bad as those grays.”

The camera cuts back to Ben as he insists he’s a “totally average 53” and “right down the 53 fairway.”

Jen also opened up to Us Weekly about making the commercial, revealing Ben’s daughter is a big fan of “Mormon Wives.”

“I don’t know if he’s watched the show. But his daughter has,” she said. “His daughter was there and she’s a huge fan. She’s like, ‘It’s OK, we can be related. As long as I’m related to Jen, we’re chilling.'”

The reality star said of acting for the first time, “It was a full-on shoot. I had a whole script. It was my first acting gig, honestly. I didn’t know my first acting gig would be with an Oscar-winning actor.”