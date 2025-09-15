Celebrity News September 15, 2025
Margot Robbie Raves Over ‘Best’ Co-Star Colin Farrell’s Chippy Sandwiches! (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie stunned at the NYC premiere of “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” on Monday.
“Extra” spoke with Margot, who praised co-star Colin Farrell for the chippy sandwiches he made on set!
She said, “He’s the best co-star you could hope to have, honestly.”
As for what drew her to the project, Robbie explained, “It felt really original and magical and romantic. The movie starts and it’s like a meet-cute at a wedding and then it turns into like this road trip movie and then it gets a little emotional… It kept surprising me.”
Margot, who welcomed her first child late last year, also gushed that motherhood, calling it “the best.”
“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is out September 19.