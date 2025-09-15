Getty Images

Weeks after his arrest, rapper Lil Nas X has been admitted to an undisclosed inpatient treatment program.

Lil Nas was noticeably absent from his pre-trial hearing on Monday due to his admittance.

Nas has been charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

He pleaded not guilty in the case.

During the hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels said, “Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.”

Samuels also noted that if the rapper’s “treatment changes, and he becomes outpatient, then we'll talk."

Following the hearing, Nas’ lawyer Drew Findling said, “We're doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being.”

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over,” Findling went on.

The next court hearing is scheduled for November 18.

In late August, Lil Nas X spoke out after his jail release, telling Instagram followers, “Your girl is going to be okay... She's going to be alright."