Jake Gyllenhaal Surprised Big Fan Owen Cooper with Good Luck Charm Before His Emmy Win

“Adolescence” actor Owen Cooper is a big fan of Jake Gyllenhaal, and the two stars finally got to meet before the Emmys.

Cooper had confessed on more than one occasion that he was a Jake fan, admitting on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he would “chew Jake Gyllenhaal’s ear off all night” at the Emmys if he got the chance.

Jake got to surprise Owen the day before the Emmys while the 15-year-old and his team were prepping in a hotel room.

As Gyllenhaal walked down the hall toward the room, he said he felt “nervous” and “excited.”

As the Oscar nominee walked in, someone was shooting a video of Owen calling Jake the “number one” celebrity he hoped to meet at the award show!

When Jake walked around the corner, Owen covered his face saying, “Oh, my God,” before the actors shared a hug.

Gyllenhaal then presented Cooper with a gift, explaining, “I got nominated for an Academy Award and a friend of mine sent me this before, something just like this. It is just a ‘Lucky Duck’ to keep in your pocket… to give you a little bit of luck.”

He pointed out that there was a message or engraving on the bottom, and as Owen saw it, he smiled, saying, “Oh, thank you.”

Afterward, Jake joked with the team, “I just came by because he’s been talking about me too much, so I just figured I’d stop it.”

Owen went on to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in “Adolescence,” making history as the youngest male to receive an acting Emmy.