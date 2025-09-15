‘Extra’s’ Emmys ’Fit Check: Julianne Hough Helps Break Down the Best Dressed

Julianne Hough joined her brother, “Extra’s” Derek Hough, plus our Mona Kosar Abdi and Terri Seymour to break down some of the best looks from the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

We were loving Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, and LISA, plus Pedro Pascal, Walton Goggins, and more!

Julianne referenced Jenna’s daring and revealing look, saying, “I don’t know if you can call that a top, but that look is just insane. Only she can rock that.”

Mona added, “It fit her vibe so well. She knows herself. I mean, she’s obviously just coming off the press tour for ‘Wednesday’ and it’s giving Goth.”

Red was popular on the red carpet, with Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez rocking the color!

Men, like Pedro, Walton, and Tramell Tillman, were handsome in all white on the red carpet!

Julianne commented, “It’s all about how you carry it because whoever is in the person within the outfit has to be able to own it every single time.”

Along with praising his historic win, Mona gushed about Tramell taking his mom as his date!

She said, “When he thanked her on that stage and everybody just looked at her, my heart exploded and he dressed the part, he looked the part.”

Derek showed his love for Walton, saying, “Rock and roll!”

Julianne agreed, saying, “He’s just like dripping in swag, always, and so cool… I think he’s one of the coolest, most down-to-earth people.”

As for their favorite of the night, Terri, Julianne, and Mona all loved Jenna’s look the most!

Getty Images