Emmys 2025: Red Carpet Highlights with ‘Extra’s’ Derek Hough

It was new “Extra” host Derek Hough’s first Emmys, and he and Mona Kosar Abdi were with all the stars on the red carpet!

Derek chatted with “The Pitt” stars Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa before their big wins.

Noah talked about his love of filming in L.A., where his family lives, while Katherine talked about “riding in a sea of honey” with the positive reception that “The Pitt” has earned.

And it was a glam date night for couples including Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart.