Emmys 2025 Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez & More Stylish Standouts!

The 2025 Emmys were a red carpet-turned-runway extravaganza!

The night’s favorite color was red, which we saw on Selena Gomez as she posed in custom Louis Vuitton; Sydney Sweeney, who wore Oscar de la Renta; and Cristin Milioti, who was a vision in Danielle Frankel.

Ripped-from-the runway was another major trend. Angela Bassett shined in Yara Shoemaker, Justine Lupe wore a plunging mesh Carolina Herrera, Cate Blanchett and Leslie Bibb were both in Armani Price, Meghann Fahy chose Valentino, and Hunter Schafer turned heads in McQueen.

Hannah Einbinder and Quinta Brunson also showed off their Louis Vuitton looks, and Natasha Rothwell was the queen of statement jewelry in her one-of-a-kind David Webb diamond necklace.

Fiona Dourif and Jenna Ortega showed some skin in their barely-there ensembles, Fiona in black and sheer, Jenna in nothing but a skirt and jewels!