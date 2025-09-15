Celebrity News September 15, 2025
Colin Farrell Says Son Henry Doesn’t Want to Follow in His Acting Footsteps (Exclusive)
Colin Farrell suited up for the NYC premiere of “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” one day after he attended the Emmys with 15-year-old son Henry for his “The Penguin” nomination
“Extra” spoke with Colin about the possibility of Henry following his acting footsteps.
Farrell said, “I don’t think so. I know he’s busy figuring out what his own footsteps are, which is the most important thing and even if he went into acting, it wouldn’t be, I refuse to believe, they are my footsteps. He will always make his own.”
Colin also gushed about spending Emmys night with Henry, saying, “It’s great to share a night like last night with him.”
Colin also raved about his “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” co-star Margot Robbie, calling it a “breeze” to work with her.
What wasn’t a walk in the park for Colin? The singing and dancing in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”
He admitted, “I was nervous about that bit… I was somewhat mortified. That was a tricky day at the office and then it was fun.”
Farrell got to shoot the scene at a high school in Hollywood, saying, “I got to work with Galen [Hooks, who] choreographed an extraordinary dance sequence for the high school musical. I got to revisit the character as a 15-year-old.”
“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is out September 19.