‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe & GF Leticia Cline Involved in Serious Car Accident

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline are on the mend after a serious car crash that left Cline with a broken jaw and other injuries.

According to People magazine, the “American Pickers” star and his girlfriend were hospitalized after they were in a front-on collision crash while driving a vintage blue car.

Cline revealed on Instagram Stories she suffered a "broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine."

Her “mouth will be wired shut” as she heals.

While Mike, 60, was reportedly discharged from the hospital, Leticia posted a photo of the star right by her side.

Cline had another special visitor, too… her sister Shannon.

Leticia revealed Shannon is her emergency contact for her Health app, so Shannon was alerted about the crash and able to locate her at the hospital. “It was magical to see her when I woke up,” Cline wrote.

