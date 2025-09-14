Instagram

Sofía Vergara was scheduled to attend the 2025 Emmys, but she had to cancel last minute.

On Sunday, Vergara took to Instagram to reveal why she missed the star-studded show.

Along with a pic of her swollen eye, Sofía wrote on Instagram, “Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car!🤣🤣”

In one of the videos in her post, Sofía is seen leaning over a sink while washing out her eye with water.

After seeing her video, “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews commented, “Oh no! Get well soon!”

A night before her medical scare, Vergara was seen at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford match in Las Vegas.

She wrote on Instagram, “Gracias @netflix!!❤️ what a night!!”