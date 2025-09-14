Celebrity News September 14, 2025
Why Sofía Vergara Skipped Emmys 2025
Sofía Vergara was scheduled to attend the 2025 Emmys, but she had to cancel last minute.
On Sunday, Vergara took to Instagram to reveal why she missed the star-studded show.
Along with a pic of her swollen eye, Sofía wrote on Instagram, “Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie right before getting in the car!🤣🤣”
In one of the videos in her post, Sofía is seen leaning over a sink while washing out her eye with water.
After seeing her video, “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews commented, “Oh no! Get well soon!”
A night before her medical scare, Vergara was seen at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford match in Las Vegas.
She wrote on Instagram, “Gracias @netflix!!❤️ what a night!!”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.