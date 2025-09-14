Emmys 2025: Walton Goggins Is Making Peace with Snakes After ‘White Lotus’ (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“The White Lotus” star Walton Goggins hit the red carpet with his wife Nadia Conners at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Walton, who showed off his snake pieces that he decided to wear tonight.

He said, “I came here tonight, loaded to make peace with snakes… That’s going to be my good luck animal from here forward.”

Walton is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Rich Hatchett, making it his third nomination. He was previously for Outsanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2024 and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2011.

Reflecting on his “White Lotus” role, Goggins commented, “Look, I had the opportunity to work with a lot of great filmmakers over the course of my time in this business and Mike White was that white elephant, if you will, like, that’s the guy.”

As for how he nabbed a role, Walton explained, “It was an opportunity in Season 2 where someone said, ‘Write a letter to him.’ I said, ‘No, no, no. If it’s supposed to happen, it’s going to happen.’ It did happen and it’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”