Travis Kelce Confesses He Shed a ‘Few Tears’ During Taylor Swift Proposal

Travis Kelce got emotional when he popped the question to Taylor Swift.

He admitted to tearing up during the proposal in an interview with Erin Andrews on September 14.

Travis confessed, “Palms were definitely sweating... I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it’s been an exciting, exciting ride up to this day, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

He said of having Taylor in his life, “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable than who I am.”

Meanwhile, Taylor was on hand to cheer on Travis at this Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Page Six reports the pop star flew under the radar as she entered Arrowhead Stadium, entering the venue behind a screen and heading to a suite.