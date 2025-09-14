’The Studio’ Cast Jokes They're Sick of Thanking Sal Saperstein at Emmys (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Bryan Cranston and the whole “The Studio” cast was backstage after a big night at the Emmys.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the cast, who reacted to the recognition for the show and dished on their plans to celebrate.

The show won 13 Emmys, something that Seth was “thrilled about.”

As for how they were celebrating, the cast joked that it was “mostly just interviews.”

On the show, there’s episode about award season, in which every star thanked Ike’s character Sal Saperstein. Did the cast do that tonight?

Bryan commented, “He’s not really the one to thank for this. I mean, thank you to Apple.”

Seth chimed in, “Real people.”

Kathyn added, “And to the writers who came up with Sal Saperstein.”

Bryan is happy “making people laugh” with a comedy series. He added, “I really haven’t been this happy since the birth of Ike Barinholtz’s children.”

The cast all laughed at Bryan’s comments!

The first season had amazing guest stars, but Seth played coy about cameos for the next season, saying, “I see people and they go, ‘Hey, maybe I could be on your show.’ And I go, ‘Oh, that’d be cool.’ And then maybe it’ll happen.”