‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle & Wife Sara Dish on Emmy Date Night! (Exclusive)

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle and his wife Sara chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough at the 2025 Emmys.

Noah, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, opened up about his first Emmy nomination in 26 years.

“I feel like I've already reaped all the benefits that anyone could ever want from this show,” he said. “I go to work every day with first class artists with great hearts and minds doing meaningful work that people are enjoying. I'm at my favorite dream factory, which is like six minutes from home. I get to come home and have dinner with my wife and daughter every night. It's a unicorn job. We're employing 300 people in L.A. right now. And people are enjoying what we're doing.”

Noah and Sara share 10-year-old daughter Frances, and he’s also the father of two adult children, Owen and Auden, from a previous marriage.

Derek asked about their reaction, and Noah said, “They checked in with me… today. My youngest daughter made me chilaquiles for breakfast, which was delicious.”

Sara added, “She was excited about our outfits.”

Noah went on, “My daughter is watching. My son's watching from Boston,” telling them, “Hey, guys.”

The couple was looking forward to a fun night. Noah told Derek, “We're going to go out and enjoy this tonight.”