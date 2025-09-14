'The Pitt’s’ Katherine LaNasa Sends Message to Nurses After Emmys Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa was backstage with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the 2025 Emmys right after her win as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series!

She gushed that actor husband Grant Show has “helped her so much” and seen her struggles.

“He's definitely seen the sweat and the struggle and the tears and the determination and he's seen it all,” she said, getting emotional, “I'm going to cry.”

LaNasa said of her win, “I had no idea that the show would even be successful. That was just my dream that we could keep making more of ‘The Pitt,’ you know. I had no thought that I would get an Emmy nomination, ever… and now I’m here.”

Katherine also sent a message to all the nurses out there, saying, “Thank you so much for all you do. This is a love letter to you. What you do matters and you know, sending love and thank you.”

Katherine also teased what’s in store for nurse Dana in Season 2 as she goes on an “emotional journey.”

“Well, she comes back with a little bit of an arm distance between herself and the patient sometimes,” she said. “I think she's a little crankier. I think she's a little angrier. I think she's a little fed up with nurses not being protected by the hospital. So she's really kind of trying to stand up for that. And she has kind of an emotional journey throughout the show of trying to kind of understand really why she's there and why it's important to her. So, it's a nice internal journey going on besides the plot that's going on for the entire show.”

Earlier in the night, “Extra’s” Derek Hough got to chat with Katherine on the red carpet before the award show.

At the top of the conversation, Katherine confessed she’s a big fan of Derek and is a dancer herself. She also revealed that she is a good friend of “Dancing with the Stars” host Alfonso Ribeiro!

“I came to [“Dancing with the Stars”] many times when he was there. You and your sister both — you guys are the best!”

Derek asked how it felt for Katherine to be part of a show like “The Pitt” and the great reception it’s been getting.

“To do anything with John Wells, he’s just a showrunner that really knows what he’s doing,” she said. “He respects everyone. He creates this incredible work environment. Everybody working for him, from the writers down, is just the best at what they do.”

She continued, “You’re really set up to succeed. And it’s just been like literally like riding in a sea of honey, you know? And it’s just like okay, just lean back and do it. You got everything you need.”

The star also dished on how she found out about her first-ever Emmy nomination.

“We were on set, and they were rehearsing in one of the tri-trauma rooms and it was really quiet,” she shared.

“My makeup artist — who was also nominated — came like running onto set and I could tell she had the news. And we went back in this little corner between the two trauma rooms, and we were like Snoopy kind of doing a silence dance,” she said.

Katherine was adorned in a couture Jason Wu dress, wrapped in a beautiful seal blue bow, and revealed the story behind it.