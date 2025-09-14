‘Severance's' Britt Lower Wants Tattoos with Trammell Tillman After Emmy Wins! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Severance” star Britt Lower won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday night.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Britt, who reacted to the honor.

She stayed humble, saying, “It was a huge honor to even be mentioned alongside the extraordinary artists in the category.”

Lower noted, “I really do share this with our whole cast and crew… It really is a team sport.”

Britt also gushed about co-star Tramell Tillman after he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. She commented, “I’m so proud of him. So deserving.”

Lower joked that they planned to get tattoos of each other’s names, saying, “I’m going to get his name tattooed on my arm and he’s going to get my name tattooed on his arm.”

Britt plans to “just follow” Tillman to whatever parties he goes to!