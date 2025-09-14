'Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Celebrates Making Emmy History with His Mom! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

After his win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Severance” star Tramell Tillman reacted to making history as the first Black actor to win in the category in the 77-year history of the Emmys.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Tramell backstage, telling her, “It's insane.”

Tillman continued, “I'm truly honored. It almost doesn't feel real. You know, I share this category with some amazing artists, and I keep thinking about the Black artists that have gone before me, that blazed trails for me, you know? People like Ossie Davis and Andre Braugher and Giancarlo Esposito and Jeffrey Wright. I love their work… It's just an honor to be included among greatness.”

The star added, “I just hope that this moment is an opportunity to just continue to open doors for many more people that look like me, that love like me, that want to have these opportunities to tell beautiful stories. And it's not to say that the work is not there, but the opportunities, you know, hopefully they become more and more abundant and more and more rich, you know, and that just because I'm the first to win that I will not be the last.”

He got to share the special night with his mother, saying, “She's just proud. She's beaming from ear to ear… We're both kind of at a loss for words.”

Tramell’s mother joined the interview, and told Terri, “It is so overwhelming. And I'm just so proud. So very proud of my son. And I tell you, he worked hard. This is the result.”

She added, “I think when you do things that you enjoy, it's a passion for him and it's not work, and he has great skills in his craft. So, I'm glad that he got credit for it.”

Tramell, who is currently filming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” is flying back to set Monday.

Terri asked what the reception would be like on set after his big win.