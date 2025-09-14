Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Engaged After 5 Years Together

Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged!

E! News’ Zuri Hall chatted with Reba, 70, and Rex, 68, at the Emmys, and referred to Linn as her “fiancé” and “Happy’s Place” co-star as Reba nodded.

The singer’s rep also confirmed to E! News the couple is engaged after five years together.

A source told People magazine, "It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.”

While talking with E! on the red carpet, McEntire shared, "We're having a blast on ‘Happy's Place’ and so glad to be here tonight."

Reba was set to perform in a “Golden Girls” tribute during the award ceremony, and she told Zuri, "It's a show that you can watch forever," as Rex joked, "If you're not a fan of ‘The Golden Girls,’ it would be like not liking puppies."

As for which Golden Girl she relates to most, Reba said, "I'm more like Dorothy (Bea Arthur). I'm to-the-point, blunt."

Reba met Rex in the 1990s, but they didn’t start dating until 2020.