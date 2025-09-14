Award Shows September 14, 2025
Phylicia Rashad Honors Late ‘Cosby Show’ Co-Star Malcolm Jamal-Warner at the 2025 Emmys
Phylicia Rashad paid tribute to her “Cosby Show” co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the 2025 Emmys.
Rashad opened the In Memoriam portion of the ceremony by honoring Warner, who drowned in Costa Rica in July.
With a photo of Warner on the screen, Rashad, who played Malcolm’s mom on the iconic sitcom, shared, “He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood. And like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this past year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts.”
She went on, “We remember them, not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they made us believe in something bigger, the best that is within us. And even though they may no longer be here with us, we can all smile knowing that their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on through story, knowing that they touched our lives.”
The In Memoriam also honored Ozzy Osbourne, Michelle Trachtenberg, Anne Burrell, Loni Anderson and many others as Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson performed the 1995 song “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”