Noah Wyle on ‘Validating’ & ‘Humbling’ Emmy Wins for ’The Pitt’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and the whole cast of “The Pitt” were on cloud nine after taking home Outstanding Drama Series!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the cast after Noah also took home Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Of the moment, Noah said, “It feels incredible. I mean, unexpected and very validating, humbling in a lot of ways… it’s been a party I haven’t been invited to for a while and I’m thrilled to be back, but it took a lot of people to get us here and you’re looking at all of them here.”

Noah called himself a “Trojan horse,” who had the chance to introduce the cast to the world.

Wyle described the show as an “answered prayer,” adding, “It’s been a dream come true. I’m working on a show in my own city.”

Showing some love for the cast and crew, Noah emphasized, “We get to work with 300 incredible artists… who bring their A game every day to make our show better.”

Icing on the cake, Noah gets to come home to his family every night, pointing out, “I haven’t worked in this city in 15 years.”

Katherine, who won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, echoed that she felt proud of everyone, saying, “We were all unknown except for Noah and Sean [Hatosy] that were joining us.”