Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are going their separate ways after three years of dating.

The singer’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine.

A source also told the publication, “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

Just last week, Chase celebrated Kelsea on Instagram as she turned 32.

Alongside a carousel of images, he wrote, "Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I'd say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love ❤️.”

Ballerini and Stokes sparked dating rumors in January 2023, and they made their red-carpet debut in April 2023.

“Extra” caught up with Chase in January. He gushed over how proud he was of Kelsea, who just kicked off her first arena tour and is a new coach on “The Voice.”

“Her work ethic is unmatched, and to do something like ‘The Voice’ — which is a huge lift — and then to just start doing a 36-stop arena tour on top of that and it's, like, selling so fast,” he said. “I was looking at everything from Chicago last night, it's insane. I don't know how she does it, and somehow she does, and she does it with grace and still finds time for real life in between. I think it's just a beautiful thing to see your partner living out her 13-year-old dreams.”

“Extra” also talked to Ballerini in September 2024 about her guest role in “Doctor Odyssey.”

Kelsea shared how Chase welcomed her into his acting world, saying, “I would refer to like acting as ‘His World’ and when I was asking him about this role I was like, ‘You know I don't want to step into your world too much’ and he's like, ‘Kelsea it's not my world it's a world and I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it, too.”