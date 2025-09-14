Jenna Ortega Wears Nothing but Jewels & a Skirt at Emmys 2025

Getty Images

Jenna Ortega had jaws dropping with her 2025 Emmys look, as she kept the trend of “naked” dressing alive!

Ortega took quite the fashion risk, wearing a bejeweled Givenchy top that covered her up in all the right places, a black skirt, and matching heels.

Getty Images

Jenna was seemingly paying tribute to Isabella Rossellini’s character from the 1992 film “Death Becomes Her.”

If the revealing top looks familiar, it’s because Anne Hathaway wore it in an August 2025 feature for Vogue.

Ortega was on hand to present at the star-studded ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.