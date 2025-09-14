Jason Segel Says Life with Fiancée Kayla Radomski Is ‘Calm and Good’ (Exclusive)

Stewart Cook/CBS

“Shrinking” star Jason Segel and fiancée Kayla Radomski stunned at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up with the couple, who recently got engaged!

Jason is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, but he’s just happy to be in good company and have Kayla by his side!

He noted, “This is not just lip service, but I’m with the person I love, life is calm and good, everything’s in good order.”

“I feel really proud that our show is being recognized. My nomination feels like I’m here representing our show, which is also nominated. And so, I just feel proud," Segel continued.

Tonight, Jason’s legendary co-star Harrison Ford is up for his first-ever Emmy nomination.

Jason noted, “I think he feels the same way that I do, which is like a nomination for one of us is a nomination for all of us. And I really hope he wins.”

The show has seven nominations.

As for what it felt like to create a show that is truly helping people, Jason said, “I think that being able to say that life is hard and laugh about it with your friends is one of the most important things.”

He added, “And you know, ‘Shrinking’ it opens a door through humor to be able to look at each other and be like, ‘Dad, I’m actually having a tough time. Can we talk about it?’ And I think that’s a function of art and we’re really proud of it.”