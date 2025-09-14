Jason Isaacs Dishes on Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Wedding to Abby Champion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Jason Isaacs hit the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Jason, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Timothy Ratliff on “The White Lotus.”

Jason said he feels “unbelievably privileged” to be part of the show, saying, “There’s very few people like Mike White. There’s no one writing stories like him that are so human, that, you know, the world’s trying to divide us all, turn us all against each other. This is a guy who recognized the humanity in each character, and it’s just a gift to play one of those parts.”

Isaacs recently went to the wedding of co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played his son on the show.

Patrick’s wedding to Abby Champion took place in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Jason called it a “special place.”

He dished, “Apart from watching Patrick and Abby get married, and they love each other so much… I took a pack of cards with me and I did some tricks for some friends of his wife’s family who thought I was the magician and wanted to tip me.”