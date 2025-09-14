Award Shows September 14, 2025
How to Watch the 2025 Emmys
Tonight, the 2025 Emmys Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Tune in to CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to watch!
The Emmys are hosted by Nate Bargatze, who recently told “Extra” he plans to make it a “fun night.”
Bargatze said, “I want it to be a fun night… I don't really plan to come at someone hard or make it really uncomfortable, and I just want a pleasant, pleasant night.”
He added, “We definitely have jokes about the TV shows, so we're not above that… A lot of the big shows, we have some stuff planned.”
This year, “Severance” has the most nominations, with 27.
See the full list of nominees here!