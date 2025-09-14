How to Watch the 2025 Emmys

Getty Images

Tonight, the 2025 Emmys Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Tune in to CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to watch!

The Emmys are hosted by Nate Bargatze, who recently told “Extra” he plans to make it a “fun night.”

Bargatze said, “I want it to be a fun night… I don't really plan to come at someone hard or make it really uncomfortable, and I just want a pleasant, pleasant night.”

He added, “We definitely have jokes about the TV shows, so we're not above that… A lot of the big shows, we have some stuff planned.”

This year, “Severance” has the most nominations, with 27.