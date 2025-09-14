Hannah Einbinder on Bleeped Message About ICE in Emmys Speech (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage after her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series win.

She said of winning the award in the same year as her co-star Jean Smart, saying, “A dream. A dream I never had. I thought it was too audacious to even dream it.”

Hannah also revealed what she said in her Emmys speech that got bleeped: “F**k ICE.”

Plus, Hannah spoke about what she’d love to see for her character Ava Daniels and Jean’s Deborah Vance as the show wraps up with the forthcoming Season 5.

She shared, “I would like Ava to be happy and to be able to have a more functioning relationship with Deborah that is still as loving and still is close, but not as enmeshed. I would like for her to grow her life in a way that feels full and while maintaining that love and that connection that they have.”

Einbinder went on, “Honestly, for Deborah, I just would like for her to continue to evolve… I would like for her to stay on this path that she's on… like doing the right thing and growing.”

Terri also caught up with Jean backstage after her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, her fourth win for “Hacks” and her seventh win overall.