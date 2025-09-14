‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Thrilled to Share Emmy Wins with Hannah Einbinder (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, “Hacks” star Jean Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys, making her a seven-time winner!

Backstage, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Jean, who reflected on her and co-star Hannah Einbinder’s win Sunday night.

Smart commented, “Oh, my God, I’m so thrilled that we both won. I’ve been waiting for [Einbinder] to win for a long time.”

“She’s so deserving,” Jean raved.

When asked about a fact about Hannah that nobody knows, Jean dished that Hannah is allergic to dogs!

“Even though she has to carry Deborah’s corgis around all the time, she’s extremely allergic to dogs and never complains,” Jean revealed.

Jean also weighed in on why the HBO show is a well-loved series.

Smart explained, “The characters are all so individual, so well-drawn. Bottom line, I think it’s the generational butting of heads that even though now they’re much closer than when they met — because I was afraid that was thing that was going to go away that people love so much in season one of that just not getting each other at all.”

She emphasized, “But they’ve managed to maintain that throughout the four seasons, which I think is genius. Everybody can relate to that.”

“And because at the same time, it’s funny, but it’s also kind of moving,” she added. “I mean, every parent can identify with that. Every boss, every employee, every child, every sibling, every, you know, just that kind of just missing each other a little bit.”

When Terri pointed out that this show has reached multiple different generations, Jean told a story of meeting 10 years old, who watched the show!

“We were shooting the first season in the middle of the night at a mall, and they were just closing down. And we started shooting this scene and we’re coming down an elevator, and there were two little boys standing at the bottom of the elevator,” she noted. “They couldn’t have been more than 10. And they went, ‘Look, it’s Vance!’”

“And I thought, ‘That’s cool, but why aren’t you at home? Where’s your mother? You shouldn’t watch this show. There are suggestive things that you should not be dealing with!’” she joked.

After the fourth season of “Hacks” ended on a cliffhanger, audiences want to know what will happen next with Hannah and Jean’s characters.

“We’re going back to Vegas for a little while to do some shooting, but we really don’t know,” Jean said. “We don’t know how it’s going to end. We don’t know the end. I never ask what’s going to happen. I like to be surprised.

With Jean’s latest Emmy win, her fourth in a row for “Hacks,” how does she plan to celebrate?

“I’m gonna go to the HBO party,” she revealed. “I think [‘Hacks’ co-star] Chris McDonald’s going to be there. Obviously, Hannah… And of course our brilliant showrunners!”