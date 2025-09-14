Emmys 2025 — The Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

Check out the full list of 2025 Emmy nominees and winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, “Hacks"

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus"

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Merritt Weaver, "Severance" WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt” WINNER

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, "The Bear"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

Cynthia Erivo, "Poker Face"

Robby Hoffman, "Hacks"

Zoë Kravitz, "The Studio"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Bryan Cranston, "The Studio" WINNER

Dave Franco, "The Studio"

Ron Howard, "The Studio"

Anthony Mackie, "The Studio"

Martin Scorsese, "The Studio"

Lead Actress Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “Black Mirror”

Michelle Williams “Dying for Sex”

Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocence”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Outstanding TV Movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Rebel Ridge” WINNER

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

"Diners, Drive-ins And Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye” WINNER

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

“Love On The Spectrum” WINNER

“RuPaul's Drag Race”

“The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives”

“Welcome To Wrexham”

Reality or Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Host for a Reality/Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors” WINNER

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

The Sharks, “Shark Tank”

Outstanding Variety Special

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“Adam Sandler: Love You”

“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years”

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor” WINNER

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Scripted Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Animated Program

“Arcane: League of Legends” WINNER

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Common Side Effects”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“The Simpsons”

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Deaf President Now!”

“Martha”

“Pee-Wee as Himself” WINNER

“Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)”

“Will & Harper”