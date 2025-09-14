Emmys 2025 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Many stars were up early as they got ready for the 2025 Emmy Awards!

“The White Lotus” star Michelle Monaghan posted a mirror selfie of herself lying on a massage bed. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Emmy’s ready.”

Sarah Paulson posted a close-up photo of herself, tagging esthetician Sarah Ford.

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder took her Instagram Story to show herself all glammed up hours before the Emmys. She also posted a pic of herself watching a football game while in the car on the way to the star-studded show.

"The Pitt's" star Fiona Dourif reposted a pic of herself in the makeup chair. She captioned the pic, "Bangs is going to the Emmys."

Uzo Aduba posted her jewelry options for the special night, writing on her Instagram Story, "Emmys prep."

The night before, big names like Quinta Brunson, Noah Wyle, and Justin Theroux hit up the party circuit for the Warner Bros. Television Group's 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at Spago in Beverly Hills.

“The Penguin” stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti were just some the Emmy nominees in attendance for MPTF’s 2025 “Evening Before” benefit, which joined raised over $2 million. Other stars who attended included many stars of the “White Lotus,” including Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, LISA, and Michelle Monaghan.

Earlier in the day, Julia Nicholson, Rashida Jones, and Patricia Arquette stepped out for BAFTA North America’s TV Tea Party at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills.