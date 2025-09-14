Emmys 2025: Parker Posey on Possible ‘White Lotus’ Return in Season 4 (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“The White Lotus” star Parker Posey was pretty in purple on the 2025 Emmys red carpet!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with Posey, who discussed the possibility of her character appearing in the show’s fourth season!

“The White Lotus” recently announced that the next season will take place in France.

Can we expect Parker to have her passport ready for the next season?

"I do [have my passport ready]... We’ll see. I have no idea if I’m, you know, coming back or what Mike has planned,” the actress said. “I loved being part of ‘The White Lotus,’ everything. So yeah, this is great.”

In the third season, Parker went viral for her iconic line, “Piper, no!” in the hit HBO Max series.

When asked how she felt being a breakout star with her Posey-isms, Parker answered, “I had some really funny lines. So, when I read this, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to have so much fun creating this character,’” she said.

She expanded, “The southern accent is so much fun. I’m from the South, and then I got to pull something out that I knew would make people laugh and want to imitate. And that has just been the best.

“The people were just like imitating me, having fun,” she added.

As for being at the Emmys, Posey commented, “It’s wonderful, I’m having a great time... You’re my first interview and I’ve never been to the Emmys.”