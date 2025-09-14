Emmys 2025: Lorne Michaels Says New Cast Members Are ‘Essential’ to ‘SNL’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lorne Michaels chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough on the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

Lorne talked about “Saturday Night Live” earning the most nominations in Emmy history. The 80-year-old TV icon joked, “It’s just a question of living a long time.”

Michaels commented on the most recent season of “SNL,” saying, “We were thrilled with this season, and the 50th anniversary was like two years in the making, but we were really happy about it.”

Following news that many “SNL” cast members are exiting the show, Lorne explained they keep it fresh “with new people,” adding, “It is essential that we bring new people in every year.”

He put it this way, “The longest four years of your life are high school, and I think that is when people tend to attach to a cast and that is the age of our audience in a way.”