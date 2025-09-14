Emmys 2025: Ben Stiller & Derek Hough Go Blue Steel in ‘Derek-Off' (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor looked sharp at the 2025 Emmy Awards!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Ben, who took part in an epic Blue Steel showdown with our new host Derek Hough.

Since Ben played Derek Zoolander, Derek and Ben did a “Derek-off.” Watch below!

In all seriousness, Ben’s hit show “Severance” is nominated for an impressive 27 Emmys this year.

With all the recognition, Ben said he’s proud of the show’s success.

Stiller said, “I’m so proud of everybody who worked so hard on it for so long. It’s been a great six years of us working on the show, and we have such an incredibly talented group of people.”

He continued, “I’ve been through a lot of challenging work situations over the years, and it’s amazing to be here and to be recognized. And we have the best fans in the world who really rally around the show.”

Reflecting on the outstanding reception of Season 2, Ben shared how the show exceeded his expectations.

“When you make something like this, you never know what’s going to happen — if anyone’s going to watch it,” he explained.

He added, “There are so many shows out there, so many things to choose from. The fact that it was able to get some attention and, sort of get out there where people can notice it… That’s an amazing thing these days, so I’m very grateful for that.”

As for what an Emmy win would mean to him, Ben replied, “It would be great for the show — the acknowledgment — but there are so many great shows out there, it’s kind of luck of the draw.”