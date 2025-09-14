Emmy Winner Stephen Graham on Plans to Use the ‘Adolescence’ Format Again (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Adolescence” star and creator Stephen Graham spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after a big night for the show at the 2025 Emmys, sweeping the board in the limited-series categories.

He got emotional reflecting on what a wonderful and collaborative experience it was making the show.

Graham shared, “It's surreal to be here, but it's really beautiful to be here on something that we've done as a collective. Do you know what I mean?”

He went on, “How we made it… It's kind of a symbiotic understanding between the cast and the crew. Do you know what I mean? Why am I getting so emotional all of a sudden? I think it's just suddenly hit me… what we've actually achieved.”

Looking back, Stephen said, “It was something that was made with love, with respect, with humility and we treated everybody equally… My mom, God bless her soul, always said to me, ‘You're not above anyone and you're not below anyone. You treat each other as equals.’”

Stephen also spoke about his 15-year-old co-star Owen Cooper, who made history as the youngest-ever male Emmy winner.

Graham said, “His speech… there was just so much joy. Do you know what I mean? And so much pride. And his father and his mother are wonderful people. Absolutely wonderful people. And they brought that boy up with… such respect and the way he carried himself on set was beautiful.”