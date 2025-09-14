Cristin Milioti on The Possibility of ‘The Penguin’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Cristin Milioti stunned in Danielle Frankel at the 2025 Emmys.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Cristin, who is nominated for an Emmy for her role on “The Penguin.”

Milioti called it “a dream of a lifetime,” saying, “I had the best time and it was the best people and it’s, like, incredible that something that I loved being a part of and loved making so much was also received with love.”

Cristin is hopeful for another season of the show, saying, “We don’t know anything yet, but I would hope so.”

Milioti is currently enjoying some time off, saying, “On the horizon right now is taking as many naps as I can next week and seeing people I haven’t seen in a long time. I need to just like rest for, like, two seconds and then I’ll be good.”