Cristin Milioti on Possible ‘Batman Part II’ Return as Sofia Falcone (Exclusive)

On Sunday, “The Penguin” star Cristin Milioti won her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Cristin, who was escorted to the stage by co-star Colin Farrell after her name was called.

Milioti gushed, “[Colin is] the sweetest — the most lovely. If you get to know him, is to love him.”

She added, “He’s so kind, he is an astonishing actor, generous of spirit — I can’t believe he held my hand and led me up there — I love him.”

The actress mentioned that she couldn’t wait to see Colin’s new movie “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” which is out in theaters soon.

“It looks so beautiful,” Cristin shared.

After accepting her award, Milioti made a face when she walked off the stage.

She explained, “That was for a couple people: my friend Julia Crockett there with Sarah Paulson, and Jason Segel. That’s who I saw and that’s who I was like rocking out for.”

Reflecting on her category win, Cristin described the list of nominees as “stacked.”

She revealed that she also got to meet fellow nominee Cate Blanchett and had nothing but nice things to say.

“[She] could not have been lovelier and is a hero of mine,” she awed. “She is truly the best to ever do it. I mean, everyone in that category is astonishing.”

With the success of “The Penguin” and love for her performance, audiences want to know if we will see Sofia Falcone in “The Batman” sequel.

“I don’t know,” she commented. “I haven’t been told anything, and I don’t think so, but I would love to revisit her again.”

After her impressive win, how will Cristina plan to celebrate tonight?