Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Husband Ozzy's Death: 'Still Finding My Footing'

Sharon Osbourne, widowed when her husband Ozzy died two months ago, has finally broken her silence — and she did it to express gratitude and to let her fans know how she is coping.

Rock's Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne died at 76 at the end of July after battling Parkinson's disease and less than two weeks after his final show.

Now, 72-year-old Sharon has posted an uplifting video of herself and her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, enjoying what looks like a fabulous time with owls and other birds of prey.

She wrote alongside the sweet footage, "I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights."

She went on, "Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

Sharon ended her note with, "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way. ✌️❤️"

Among celebrity supporters reacting to the words and images were Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice ("You beautiful soul, sending so much love to you all ❤️"), Wolfgang Van Halen ("❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"), and Carrie Ann Inaba ("Good to see you friend…. 💜").

At the end of the video, Sharon smiles broadly for the camera.