Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s team is setting the record straight on new developments in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal case.

On Friday, Baldoni’s team claimed that Swift had “agreed” to be deposed next month, but Lively’s lawyer questioned it.

In a court filing obtained by Billboard, Swift’s longtime attorney Douglas Baldridge, states, “My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes.”

Earlier, Us Weekly reported Justin’s team filed court docs claiming Swift has “agreed to appear” for a deposition in the “It Ends with Us” case. The docs note that the singer is “unable to do so before October 20” due to “preexisting professional obligations.”

The proposed deposition would come weeks after Taylor drops her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” on October 3.

Blake’s team, however, hit back with their own letter to the judge.

In the missive, obtained by Deadline, lawyer Michael J. Gottlieb questions whether Taylor agreed to the deposition and calls out Baldoni’s team for scheduling the deposition after the close of discovery.

Gottlieb wrote, “In this latest effort, the Wayfarer Defendants assert—though, notably, without evidence—that Ms. Swift has supposedly ‘agreed’ to sit for a deposition sometime between October 20-25 (some three weeks after the close of fact discovery in this matter).”

He later adds, “The Wayfarer Defendants do not even attempt to explain their need for this deposition. Such a showing would be expected for any deposition occurring after the close of discovery, especially so for a third party, but is even more relevant for this third party, whom the Wayfarer Defendants have consistently sought to use to generate a media spectacle in this matter.”

For background, in December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. Two months later, she also accused him of defamation.

He filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed. Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.

Blake and Justin are scheduled for a March 2026 trial.

Earlier this year, Swift was dragged into the legal mess when Baldoni filed his now-dismissed lawsuit against Lively.

In a section pertaining to Taylor, Baldoni claimed Lively “summoned” him to her New York penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds “launched into enthusiastic praise” for Blake’s version of a scene. Later that same night he claims “a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script.”

Baldoni later texted Blake praising her rewrite and insisting, “I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” telling Blake, “You really are a talent across the board.”

In response, Blake praised Ryan and a redacted celebrity for being her “‘Dance Moms’-level stage moms.”

She later added, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

In May, Justin’s team subpoenaed Swift, but it was later dropped. Her team has maintained that she was not closely involved with the movie.

In May, the pop superstar’s rep told "Extra," “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Taylor and Blake have not been spotted together since October 2024, just months before the legal drama made headlines.

Many have wondered if Taylor and Blake have drifted apart.

In April, a source told People magazine that Swift “was really hurt” to be included in the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

A month later, another source claimed that Taylor and Blake were “taking some space” from each other.

In June, a different insider insisted that Taylor and Blake were “on good terms” but their friendship “isn’t the same as it was before.