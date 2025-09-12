Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are getting married!

Gabriella took to Instagram on Friday to share the engagement news with a carousel of black-and-white photos and a white heart emoji.

In the first photo, she wraps her arm around Liam, as she shows off her giant ring. The second pic shows the ocean on a sunny day, and the third is a close-up of her new bling!

Liam and Gabriella sparked engagement rumors weeks ago, after Brooks was spotted wearing a diamond ring in Ibiza.

The actor and actress, both from Australia, were first linked in 2019. They went Instagram official in 2021and made their red-carpet debut in 2022.