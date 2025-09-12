Celebrity News September 12, 2025
Heidi Klum Shows Off Yodeling Skills in Wild Game of Truth or Derek (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum chatted exclusively with “Extra’s” Derek Hough on set as she filmed this year’s public service announcement marking the 75th anniversary of Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF.
Klum stressed the importance of helping “children in need from all around the world.”
Praising UNICEF, Heidi noted “$1 makes such a difference.”
Heidi is also getting ready for her annual Halloween transformation and would “love” Derek to come to her star-studded bash this year!
Heidi talked about her return to “Project Runway,” calling it “fun” to be back.
Klum also showed off her yodeling skills during a fun game of Truth or Derek. Watch!
For more on Heidi’s work with UNICEF, visit TrickorTreatforUNICEF.org.