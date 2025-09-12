Emmy Awards 2025: What to Expect on the Red Carpet

Getty Images

We are two days away from the 2025 Emmy Awards!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman recently spoke with Christian Siriano, who is making his fashion predictions!

Siriano said, “I’m getting a lot of requests for yellow.”

Siriano believes that jewelry will be major trend on the red carpet, saying, “Did you see Mariah [Carey]’s $20-million diamond necklace?”

He went on, “I think the dress could be simple and there will be a lot of high jewelry.”

Some of the big shows to be nominated this year include “The Pitt,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Severance,” and “The Studio.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with Noah Wyle, who is nominated for his leading role on “The Pitt.”

It’s his first nomination in 26 years, which is something he said he wasn’t sure would happen again.

He admitted it felt “great.”

Noah’s co-star Katherine LaNassa is also nominated. She told Terri, “It really is a surprise… It’s something I thought had passed me by.”

The show has 13 Emmy nominations this year.

Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” is hoping to make the grade again, with six nominations.