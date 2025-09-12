Chloe Fineman Talks ‘Heartbreak’ Over Shocking ’SNL’ Shakeups (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chloe Fineman was fabulous in a fur look for the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week, chatting with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman about her love for the designer.

“I just feel like he's the quintessential New York designer… and everything's just kind of delicious.”

She spoke about the recent shake-ups at “Saturday Night Live” ahead of the new season, calling it “pretty wild.”

“Some shocking stuff, a little, you know, heartbreak, sadness,” she said, adding, “I haven't fully processed anything, but I will say the show has such a turnover… but these people stay in your lives.”

She said of the incoming cast members, “I am excited for the new people.”

Fineman teased, “When I saw how young the new cast was… I was like, ‘Do I get… the forever 35 face-lift?’”

As for who she wants to portray this season, she said, “I'm excited for some of those political people.”