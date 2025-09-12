Brooke Hogan Reacts to Being Left Out of Hulk Hogan’s $5M Will

Getty Images

Brooke Hogan is opening up about her father Hulk Hogan’s $5-million estate.

It was previously reported that Brooke asked to be taken out of her father’s will in 2023 to remove herself from any financial disputes after he died.

Now, Brooke tells TMZ, "His decision is no surprise to me. It's what I asked for. I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time."

According to the site, the 37-year-old explained she supports herself and money wasn’t important in her relationship with Hulk. Instead, she wanted time, love, and honesty.

Brooke insisted she knows firsthand that money doesn’t buy happiness.

The former reality star said her one concern is that her father’s estate, intellectual property, and trademarks are handled with care.

Her reaction mirrors comments she made to TMZ Live last month, as she explained why she asked to be removed from the will.

“I just know how my family is,” she said. “And I’ve seen how certain members of my family go after money. And I see how they fight over money, and how they turn on each other over money. And I said, if and when my dad dies, this is going to be — pardon my French — a sh*t show. And I want no part of it.”

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported Brooke’s brother Nick Hogan filed court documents requesting to be named as co-personal representative of the estate, with a man named Terry McCoy as a curator.

In the docs, Nick claimed that Hulk’s will was executed in 2016, but it was amended four times — in 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Us Weekly stated that Nick was listed as the sole beneficiary of the estate and that Hulk’s widow Melanie Sky Daily was listed as Hulk’s surviving spouse.