Television September 12, 2025
’90 Day Fiancé’: Introducing Matthew & Greta — Who Met on ‘Vegan Tinder’ (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!
In the clip, we meet Greta and Matthew (England), a couple who met via a vegan dating app.
Greta was studying at Oxford for the summer, and two weeks before she left, she asked Matthew on a date!
He admitted, “I was like, ‘Wow, she’s bold.’ I was very nervous about meeting her for the first time, so I made index cards of questions. Definitely overprepared with the index cards.”
Greta felt an instant spark with Matthew, saying, “He was listening to everything I was saying and was very open-minded and we have very similar outlooks on life.”
Greta knew he was the one after they “argued about economics” during a hotel stay.
Tune in Monday, September 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.