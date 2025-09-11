Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Split After 5 Years Together (Report)

Getty Images

Shaun White, 39, and Nina Dobrev, 36, have called off their engagement, People magazine reports.

A source tells the publication, "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

The Olympic snowboarder and the “Vampire Diaries” actress, who dated for five years, were spotted holding hands in L.A. on August 31.

Nina, however, hit the red carpet at the “Eternity” premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival without Shaun… and without her engagement ring on September 7.

The star also unpinned her engagement post on Instagram, which has been at the top of her grid since White proposed in October 2024.

The couple started dating in 2019 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

They made it Instagram official with Nina posting a pic of her cutting Shaun’s hair. She wrote, “Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️.”

Along with sharing a series of pics of the haircut, Shaun wrote on his own Instagram, “My hairstylist said he wouldn't, so she did 😨✂️#QuarantineCuts.”

Back in 2022, “Extra” spoke with Nina about her relationship with Shaun and she gushed, “I am very, very happy.” Watch!

We also spoke with Shaun in 2023 as he promoted his docuseries “Shaun White: The Last Run.”