Saoirse Ronan & Jack Lowden Welcome First Child (Report)

It appears that Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden are now parents!

The two were recently photographed with a baby stroller during a walk in London, in photos obtained by The Sun U.K.

Ronan’s baby bump has seemingly also disappeared, so it seems she gave birth over the past few weeks.

In late August, Saoirse still appeared pregnant while stepping out with Jack and their dog in London.

In June, it was reported that Saoirse was pregnant.

DailyMail.com posted photos of Ronan with a visible baby bump as she walked in London Lowden.

Ronan wore a black top, jacket, and pants along with sunglasses and a hat as they went for a stroll with their dog.

Ronan never publicly commented on the pregnancy news.

The Irish actress and the Scottish actor secretly tied the knot in Edinburgh in July 2024. People confirmed the nuptials per the online Scottish civil marriage registry.