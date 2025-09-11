Celebrity News September 11, 2025
Rachel Zoe Says Joining ‘RHOBH’ Is ‘A Lot’ but Going ‘Great’ (Exclusive)
The always stylish Rachel Zoe hit up the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Rachel, who was tight-lipped about filming for her new gig on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
She joked, “If I tell you, I have to kill you, so I can’t tell you.”
Zoe couldn’t say much, but she shared, “It’s been great. I love the girls. We’ve had fun, but it’s a lot.”
Rachel insisted that she doesn’t love drama but has “a lot to say right now in [her] life.” She emphasized, “I think this is a time to say it and I think it’s nice to be surrounded by women every day when I go to work.”
When asked if she’s asked for advice from “RHOBH” alum Lisa Rinna, Zoe commented, “It’s funny, I think with these things, you can’t really do advice. For me, I just roll in and wing it like I do everything else.”
Rachel showed some love for Lisa, saying, “She’s the best.”
Zoe also praised Michael Kors, saying, “I love him as a human being. I love him as a designer. I love what he means to New York and New York fashion. I just adore him. We’ve been friends for literally since I started in fashion.”
Rachel recalled bonding with Michael over sparkle, gold, and tan skin. She said, “I think that’s how we first initially became friends.”
As for her fashion tips for fall, Zoe highlighted knit sweaters and coats. She said, “A coat can save your life on a daily basis.”