Prince Harry Breaks Silence on His Meeting with King Charles

Getty Images

Prince Harry gave some insight into his Wednesday meeting with his estranged father King Charles after the two met for tea.

As he left the meeting at Clarence House, The New York Post reports Prince Harry said to a royal watcher of Charles, who is battling cancer, “He’s great, thank you.”

Harry offered the brief comments before rushing off to host an Invictus Horizons event in Central London.

Prior to the meeting, which lasted only 55 minutes, Harry and Charles reportedly had not seen each other about 18 months. Prince William was notably absent from the reunion.

After the get-together, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Prince and the King had a private tea together, but no other details were given.

Days ago, Harry flew into the U.K. to show support for his charities and causes, attending the WellChild Awards, as well as to visit the Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

He made headline on September 8, the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, when he laid a wreath of flowers on her burial place at Windsor Castle, while Prince William was just seven miles away honoring their grandmother at the Women’s Institute.

In May, Harry discussed his strained relationship with Charles after losing his appeal for public funded security in the U.K.

In an interview with the BBC, “He said, “[My father] won't speak to me because of this security stuff.”

Despite all the royal drama, Harry expressed wanting a reconciliation with the royal family, saying, “I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."

Referencing Charles’ cancer battle, Harry noted, “I don’t know how long he has left.”

Harry admitted things have been tense since the release of his memoir “Spare.” He commented, “Some members of my family may never forgive me for writing a book.”

Without diving into the drama, Harry shared, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”