Margot Robbie Is Nearly Naked in Sheer Gown at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Premiere

Margot Robbie left little to the imagination at the London premiere of “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” on Thursday.

Robbie had cameras flashing on the red carpet with her super sheer gown, which featured beads covering all the right places!

Margot opted to sport a wrap bun with the backless Armani Privé dress. She completed the look with Aquazzura heels.

It was definitely one of Robbie’s most revealing looks to date!

Margot's co-star Colin Farrell decided to step out for the premiere in a more covered-up look, wearing a trench coat, white dress shirt, black tie, and black pants.

Earlier in the day, Robbie bared her midriff in a Mugler outfit while posing with Farrell at the photo-call.

Robbie is back to promoting her movies following the birth of her first child in November.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough recently spoke with Margot and Colin, who gushed over parenthood while promoting “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”

After learning that Derek’s wife Hayley is due in December, Colin said, “You’ve got a great Christmas set up for you. Oh, my God, nesting at Christmas!"