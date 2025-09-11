Jennifer Aniston on Viral Courteney Cox Blow-Dry Video & Her 'Beautiful' Summer (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough about Season 4 of “The Morning Show.”

Jen teased that it’s a jam-packed season, revealing, “You've got heartbreak, you've got deep fakes, you've got AI, you have… a lot of romance.”

Reese called the romances “unexpected,” adding fans will see some “backstabbing,” too.

Viewers will also get some insight into Aniston’s character Alex, as Jen shared, “My character's father comes in,” adding, “Jeremy Irons plays my father.”

How messy does it get between Alex and Reese’s character Bradley this season?

Witherspoon dished, “We definitely have our fight scenes and we're not getting along in this season.”

Jen insisted Bradley “did something not great,” so Alex has her “reasons.”

Meanwhile, Aniston just dropped a summer photo dump, which included a pic of her new boyfriend Jim Curtis, and she gushed, “God, there was a lot of beautiful parts of my summer.”

She also talked about giving friend Courteney Cox a blow-dry in an Instagram video for the anniversary of her haircare line Lolavie.

Aniston told Derek, “That was a full-on blow-dry,” saying she has “a lot of respect for hairdressers because that is not an easy job.”

Plus, we had to ask Reese about the “Legally Blonde” series and casting Lexie Minetree as a young Elle Woods.

“So many amazing young actresses auditioned,” Witherspoon said. “We got over 3,000 submissions and then wow this gal Lexie Minetree, she just nailed it. She was amazing. She had the voice, she had the walk and it was so fun getting to tell her and then I've gotten to watch her. I was on set a bunch.”

Reese added, “The costumes are incredible and it's just so fun.”

Derek even showed off his bend and snap! Reese declared, “You did it!”