Emmys Host Nate Bargatze Plans ‘Fun Night,’ Won't Come for Anyone Too Hard (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The red carpet has been rolled out for the 2025 Emmys, and host Nate Bargatze chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about what’s in store for the show.

He's juggling some stand-up shows this weekend, which he said will get him ready for the Emmys.

“We have three shows in Denver… I want to just be busy and just my mode right now is stand-up and doing a lot of shows… I'll feel nice and warmed up and ready to go.”

Nate said, “I want it to be a fun night… I don't really plan to come at someone hard or make it really uncomfortable, and I just want a pleasant, pleasant night.”

He added, “We definitely have jokes about the TV shows, so we're not above that… A lot of the big shows, we have some stuff planned.”

Nate also confirmed his wife Laura will be in the audience, joking, “So, if anybody gets mad at me, she will come and talk to them.”

As for the snacks that will keep him going on Emmys night, he confessed, “We have a lot of candy back there… little diet soda. Just keep it real.”

He also gave an update on Nateland, the theme park he wants to build in Nashville.

“We’re along the way of it happening… It's a long thing to get this done, but Nashville is a wonderful city that can sustain a theme park. And my first job was at a theme park in Nashville. So, it's about trying to make somewhere that I think families can come to and have a wonderful time.”